Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday hosted CENTCOM Commander General Michael E. Kurilla at the ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“The parties discussed developing regional challenges, with a focus on Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East region. This includes Iranian aggression in the maritime arena and the delivery of weapons to terror organizations and proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the wider region,” an official statement said.

Gallant shared his concerns in regards to Iran’s progress in its nuclear program and aims to achieve nuclear military capabilities. The two officials also reiterated their commitment “to deepen the unique cooperation and intelligence-sharing between their respective militaries and defense establishments”.

In addition, they stressed the importance of widening military cooperation with regional partners under CENTCOM leadership. The meeting was attended by the Israeli military’s (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Kurilla, as a guest of Halevi, visited the naval commando unit of the Sea Arm (13th Fleet). They reviewed the extensive operational activity of the unit in recent years in a variety of arenas.

IDF CENTCOM chief Michael E. Kurilla (R) with Israel's IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Also, the joint action of the navy and its counterparts from the United States Army (Sea Lions) was demonstrated, which included training and exercises in various formats, knowledge exchange and other activities.

"We are following the changes in the region, with an emphasis on the increase in Iranian aggression and terrorism. Precisely in this sensitive period, the close relationship between the armies is of great importance. We will continue the cooperation and the common commitment to security in the Middle East," Halevi said.

“As with every visit to the IDF, I was thoroughly impressed by the readiness for combat that I saw here. Our military relationship with Israel is solid,” Kurilla added.

At the end of the visit, a working meeting was held between the two commanders during which they discussed the continued expansion of cooperation and the sharing of operational capabilities between the armies. In the coming weeks, additional meetings of the Deputy Chief of Staff and the Deputy Commander of CENTCOM will be held in conjunction with the operational staffs to continue the operational planning between the armies.