English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF arrest 2 terrorists, seize ammunition in Jenin raid

i24NEWS

1 min read
Weapons parts seized in a raid in Jenin
Israel Defense Spokesperson's UnitWeapons parts seized in a raid in Jenin

The West Bank city is a hotbed for Palestinian terrorism and the frequent site of Israeli anti-terrorism ops

Israeli security forces mounted an anti-terrorism raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. Witnesses on social media said there were gunfire exchanges between Israeli soldiers and terrorists. 

A video posted to Twitter showed a convoy of Israeli military vehicles come under fire as it rides into Jenin.  

The West Bank city is a hotbed for Palestinian terrorism and the frequent site of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations. 

Earlier this year, 10 Palestinians died in a raid targeting an Islamic Jihad cell in Jenin, sparking tensions with the terrorist group's homebase in Gaza. 

More to follow 

Video poster
This article received 0 comments