Israeli security forces mounted an anti-terrorism raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. Witnesses on social media said there were gunfire exchanges between Israeli soldiers and terrorists.

A video posted to Twitter showed a convoy of Israeli military vehicles come under fire as it rides into Jenin.

The West Bank city is a hotbed for Palestinian terrorism and the frequent site of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations.

Earlier this year, 10 Palestinians died in a raid targeting an Islamic Jihad cell in Jenin, sparking tensions with the terrorist group's homebase in Gaza.

