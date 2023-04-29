Israeli airstrikes hit targets overnight near Syria's Homs

Three civilians were wounded in the strikes, SANA, Syria’s state news agency, reported, with a war monitor saying a Hezbollah munitions depot was hit

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday morning on targets near the Syrian city of Homs, Syrian state media reported.

Three civilians were wounded in the strikes, SANA, Syria’s state news agency, reported, with a war monitor saying a Hezbollah munitions depot was hit.

"At around 00:50 (2150 GMT)... the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs," SANA reported.

"Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned," it added, saying that Syrian air defences had intercepted some of the missiles.

Pro-Syrian government Sham FM radio station said that fires broke out south of Homs as a result of the strikes, reporting “successive explosions sounded from the area.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Maqdad issued a threat to Israel last week after several strikes attributed to the IDF. "Israel knows that the Syrian response will come without a doubt. We will respond at a time that will serve us and not Israel," he said in an interview with an Algerian television channel.

"We have other challenges, such as terrorism, interference in our internal affairs, the American occupation in northeast Syria and the Turkish occupation in the northwest. We take all these equations into account ", he added.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the report.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syria since the beginning of the of civil war in Syria over a decade ago, targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah ammunition.

Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity and rarely comments on such strikes.