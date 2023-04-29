Israel officially confirms Hezbollah was behind Megiddo blast

While 'the attack in Megiddo failed, it was a kind of opposition we weren't used to,' Tzachi Hanegbi says

Lebanon’s Hezbollah was behind a rare roadside bomb attack last month that wounded a motorist in northern Israel, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi confirmed on Friday.

Hezbollah, an anti-Semitic terrorist group devoted to the destruction of Israel, is a proxy of the Iranian Mullah regime in Lebanon.

Hanegbi, regarded as a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made the comments on Israel's Channel 12 television, when he was asked whether a domestic political crisis over the government’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary has emboldened Israel’s enemies.

“We estimate that for now it may lead to operations that were not considered in the past,” the national security adviser said. “We saw operations like that by Hezbollah, for example the attack in Megiddo, which failed, but it was a kind of opposition we were not used to.”

The attack occurred back in March, when Israel’s military said a man carrying an explosive belt had apparently crossed the border from Lebanon and detonated a bomb at Megiddo junction in northern Israel. Israeli security officials have said the Hezbollah link is suspected and investigated, yet Hanegbi's statement represents the first confirmation by a senior official.

A 21-year-old Arab Israeli resident of the nearby village of Salem was seriously injured in the blast.