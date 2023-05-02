Islamic Jihad fires three rockets at Israel after their senior member dies in prison

The security detainee, who was on hunger strike, refused to undergo medical tests and receive treatment, according to Israel's prison service

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning at Israeli territory, following the death of their leader Khader Adnan in custody after a hunger strike.

Sirens sounded in the area of kibbutz Saad near the Gaza border. According to the Israeli military, the rockets fell in the open areas, there were no casualties.

The terrorist group announced the attack was in retaliation for Adnan’s death, who was a leading figure within the PIJ.

"We announce the comprehensive strike today, Tuesday, to denounce the crime of the assassination of the captive Sheikh Khader Adnan, and we hold the occupation fully responsible for this crime," the PIJ statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Adnan’s death was announced at the Nitzan Detention Center, where he was held after an indictment has been filed for terrorist charges. The security detainee, who was on hunger strike, refused to undergo medical tests and receive treatment, according to Israel's prison service. He was found unconscious in his cell and transferred to Assaf Harofeh Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Adnan was arrested on February 5 in the West Bank's Jenin on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization, support for terrorism and incitement. He was admitted to the Israeli prison, which was his 10th detention.