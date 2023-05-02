Israeli forces thwart arms smuggling in West Bank, arrest three suspects

During the arrest one of the Israeli officers fired at the vehicle suspected of attempting to run him over

Israeli forces detected a suspicious vehicle containing pistols and a rifle in the West Bank village of Sawahera and arrested three suspects for smuggling and trafficking weapons.

The operation was conducted together with the Border Police. During the arrest one of the Israeli officers fired at the vehicle suspected of attempting to run him over, according to the police spokesperson’s statement.

“A joint activity of the soldiers of the Border Police and the soldiers of the Negev Border Intelligence Unit of the Negev Regional Police that took place on Sunday, the unit received information about a suspicious vehicle making its way towards the Kiosk checkpoint in the village of Sawahera in the Etzion regional division,” the statement said.

While Israeli soldiers were carrying out an activity in the village they identified the vehicle and signaled it to stop, but the driver tried to escape "while endangering the lives of the fighters and speeding towards" an Israeli officer.

"The officer managed to escape from the suspect vehicle and fired several bullets at him which led to the arrest of the vehicle,” the spokesperson specified.

During the search five pistols and a Kalashnikov type rifle with a matching cartridge were seized in the vehicle. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

The suspect turned himself in to the police station. After his arrest the fighters conducted an overnight raid Monday in the Arab city of Tamra in the north of Israel and arrested two other suspects who were accomplices of the main suspect in the arms smuggling.