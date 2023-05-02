The rockets follow the death of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan in custody, after a months-long hunger strike

Red alert incoming rocket sirens sounded twice in Israel's south on Tuesday, with reports of multiple projectiles originating from Gaza.

A spokesperson in the southern Israeli city of Sderot reported property damage, as response teams were on their way to assess the situation.

The attack came a few minutes after a spokesperson for Israel’s Home Front Command instructed southern residents to stay near sheltered areas, in light of heightened security tensions following the death of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader (PIJ).

PIJ fired three rockets from the Palestinian enclave earlier on Tuesday morning into Israeli territory, following the death of Khader Adnan in custody after a months-long hunger strike. According to the Israeli military, the morning rockets fell in open areas and there were no casualties.