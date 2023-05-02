LIVEBLOG: Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza amid stoked tensions
The rockets follow the death of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan in custody, after a months-long hunger strike
Red alert incoming rocket sirens sounded twice in Israel's south on Tuesday, with reports of multiple projectiles originating from Gaza.
A spokesperson in the southern Israeli city of Sderot reported property damage, as response teams were on their way to assess the situation.
The attack came a few minutes after a spokesperson for Israel’s Home Front Command instructed southern residents to stay near sheltered areas, in light of heightened security tensions following the death of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader (PIJ).
PIJ fired three rockets from the Palestinian enclave earlier on Tuesday morning into Israeli territory, following the death of Khader Adnan in custody after a months-long hunger strike. According to the Israeli military, the morning rockets fell in open areas and there were no casualties.
Israel's DM Gallant warns against harming Israeli citizens
"Anyone who tries to harm the citizens of Israel will regret it," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.
Number of reported wounded in Sderot rocket attack rises to three
Two other foreign nationals were lightly wounded from the rockets in Sderot, in addition to the man who was seriously hurt by shrapnel, according to Magen David Adom.
Hamas, PIJ claim joint responsibility for rockets
Gaza's terror groups Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the over 20 rockets fired at Israel.
"We took it upon ourselves to destroy the so-called Gaza encirclement tonight with rocket barrages, as an initial response to the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan," the factions said in a joint statement, referring to the PIJ leader who died in Israeli custody earlier in the day.
22 rockets fired; four intercepted, 16 landed in open areas
Israel['s army said a total of 22 rockets were fired from Gaza, of which they intercepted four as 16 landed in open areas. The remaining two were not mentioned.
Man wounded by shrapnel from rocket fire
A spokesperson for the Magen David Adom emergency service said a 25-year-old man was seriously wounded by shrapnel as a result of the rocket fire. The foreign citizen, who was working on a construction site at the time, was unconscious and being treated at a nearby hospital.