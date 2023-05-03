In 24 hours, more than 100 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel

After a night of tension with dozens of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel and a major Israeli military response in which several terrorist positions were destroyed by the air force, Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups have reportedly reached a ceasefire early Wednesday morning.

According to Reuters, the agreement was mediated by officials from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

In 24 hours, more than 100 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. In retaliation, the Israeli army targeted terrorist tunnels, weapons storage and a Hamas military outpost. During the night numerous rocket sirens sounded in the border towns of the Gaza Strip.

To find out more about the recent escalation read our Tuesday's LIVEBLOG.