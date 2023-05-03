English
  • LIVEBLOG: Ceasefire agreed between Israel, terror groups after night of tensions on Gaza border

i24NEWS

1 min read
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza City.
Atia Mohammed/Flash90Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza City.

In 24 hours, more than 100 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel

After a night of tension with dozens of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel and a major Israeli military response in which several terrorist positions were destroyed by the air force, Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups have reportedly reached a ceasefire early Wednesday morning.

According to Reuters, the agreement was mediated by officials from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

In 24 hours, more than 100 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. In retaliation, the Israeli army targeted terrorist tunnels, weapons storage and a Hamas military outpost. During the night numerous rocket sirens sounded in the border towns of the Gaza Strip.

To find out more about the recent escalation read our Tuesday's LIVEBLOG. 

IDF: 104 rockets launched from Gaza to Israel

Out of them 48 landed in open areas and 24 successfully intercepted, according to the Israeli military. 

Israeli army spokesperson says the reported ceasefire is not official, and the army will “respond as needed.”

Israel's Home Command decides to go back to routine operation

"At the end of the situation assessment and following the directives of the Home Front Command, it was decided on a full routine in the Home Front," the IDF spokesperson's statement says as tensions calm.  

Israeli military says southern towns can operate as normal

After a security situation assessment on early Wednesday, the residents of the Sdot Negev regional council the IDF says no special security instructions remain in place for residents of the Israeli communities on the Gaza border. Schools, kindergartens and daycare centers are ready to welcome children and continue operating as normal. 

Despite the agreed ceasefire, sirens sound off in southern Israel

Sirens were heard in a shooting range near Nir Am despite the ceasefire reported earlier.

