Analysis: Israel’s Gaza problem – the lack of a clear policy

'All quiet on the Gaza front' depends on many factors, most of which are not under Israel's control – deterrence must be renewed

Hours after another round of short-lived fighting between Israel and the Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), one thing was certain: It’s only a matter of time until the next round, and the downtime between such bouts of violence is only getting shorter.

The death in an Israeli prison of the senior PIJ member Khader Adnan – who was on a hunger strike for 86 days and refused to receive medical treatment of any kind – pushed the Hamas leadership into a corner.

All intelligence assessments in Israel said the terror movement that controls the Gaza Strip – while also intensifying its presence in southern Lebanon – is not interested in escalation. But had it stood aside and not commented on Adnan's death, its status and image among its constituents would have been damaged.

The issue of Palestinian terrorists in Israeli jails, dubbed “security prisoners” in Israeli parlance, is a big one, and perhaps the biggest for terror groups. So, unlike previous rounds of rocket fire, Hamas actually took responsibility for the barrages directed at Israel on Tuesday.

The dynamics of escalation between Israel and Gaza have a basic script already written out for the parties. But any miscalculation or small mistake from either side can change that script, leading to a "who-knows-what" outcome.

The firing of rockets or mortars from Gaza into the southern Israeli communities surrounding the Palestinian enclave obligates Israel’s army to respond. But the strength of Jerusalem’s reaction is a result of the damage to life or property that rockets cause on the Israeli side of the border. A rocket slamming into an open, unpopulated area will see a moderate Israeli reaction, as opposed to the response Israel will authorize should rockets result in casualties.

And it’s a very narrow margin that decides the Israeli response. Sometimes, the difference between a rocket falling into an open field or slamming into a populated area, killing people, is a difference of only a few degrees in the rocket’s launch angle.

If it weren't for impressive anti-missile technological systems like the Iron Dome, every round of this kind of war, no matter how short, would leave dozens dead in Israel – which is exactly what would cause a protracted war.

In this context, it is worth noting the role that Egypt plays in these situations. Cairo's quiet and dramatic mediation is decisive and important, but it’s no substitute for policy.

Israel's main problem with the Gaza Strip today is a murky policy – or the lack thereof. It’s difficult to base a long-term security concept only on risk management, which is mainly founded on assessments. "We’ll manage" or "It will be fine" cannot be a policy in the face of terrorism that often endangers hundreds of thousands of citizens.

This is not a criticism of only the current Israeli government but of all Israeli governments over the last two decades. The "rain" of rockets that started after the 2005 Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip has since known different intensities – but it’s never really stopped. Previous prime ministers who open tables and calculate how many rockets fell during their terms compared to now are wrong.

Deterrence, however successful it may be, is not a hermetic term. “All quiet on the Gaza front” depends on many factors, most of which are not under Israel's control at all. The most recent case was a classic example of this – a prisoner decided to die, and Israelis living near the Gaza Strip suffer over 100 rockets over a few hours.

The expectation of Israeli residents is that their government will give them peace. Israeli deterrence has been damaged in recent months, due to reasons that are internal and external. Even so, the bottom line is clear: Deterrence must be renewed and strengthened. Israel's enemies must understand that Jerusalem will not blink, will strike at anyone who threatens it, and will strike hard.