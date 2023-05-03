Israeli security guards confiscated firearms, silencers, and loaded cartridges allegedly meant for terror activities in the West Bank

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons hidden in furniture from the Gaza Strip into the West Bank.

After checking a shipment of furniture at the Kerem Shalom crossing at the Israel-Gaza border, Israeli security guards confiscated firearms, silencers, and loaded cartridges. The weapons were allegedly meant for terror activities in the West Bank and were transferred to security forces for further review.

Israel Defense Ministry A pistol hidden in furniture seized by Israeli forces.

The incident came a day after Israeli forces arrested three suspects for smuggling and trafficking weapons in the West Bank village of Sawahera. They seized five pistols and a Kalashnikov-type rifle and magazine.

After the arrest of the main suspect, Israeli forces conducted a raid in the Arab city of Tamra in northern Israel, during which they arrested two other suspects who were accomplices of the main suspect in the arms smuggling.

Gaza has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt for years, with the ruling terror movement Hamas attempting to circumvent the barriers via smuggling tunnels.