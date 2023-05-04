In a series of videos posted to social media, Israeli army vechiles were seen driving into the Palestinian city, followed by reports of gunfire being exchanged

Israeli forces and Palestinians exchanged fire early Thursday morning amid an Israeli army operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian media reports.

One video published from Nablus appeared to show the Israeli forces reportedly blowing up part of a house that was under siege.

This is a developing story