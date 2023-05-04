Rescue Without Borders reported that the terrorist was neutralized

Stabbing in Hawara, West Bank, with one wounded from the terror attack. Rescue Without Borders reported that the terrorist was neutralized. Initial reports say that the terrorist was a woman.

Paramedics at the Magen David Adom (MDA) said the victim was lightly wounded in the shoulder. The terrorist was reportedly shot and wounded, and then died in the hospital.

This attack comes a short time after the terrorists responsible for the murder of Dee family members were killed in a Nablus raid. Two of the terrorists were members of Hamas.

Wednesday saw a flare up of attacks from Gaza from both the terror organizations ruling the strip, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The rockets started following Khader Adnan's death from his hunger strike, in the custody of the Israeli Prison Service.

For the past few months, tensions were high with attacks from the north, south and east of Israel. The IDF is considering a larger scale military operation in response.

This is a developing story...