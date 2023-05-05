Israel seized Binance accounts connected to ISIS, Hamas - report

Hamas denies claim, hits back that Israel is using foul play to 'justify its economic war against Gaza'

Since 2021, Israel has seized 189 crypto currency accounts connected to terrorist groups Islamic State and Hamas, which were held in crypto exchange company Binance over the past two years, Reuters reported Thursday.

The National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) released documents, signed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on January 12 showing that Israel seized two accounts linked to Islamic State, which were held by a 28-year-old Palestinian named Osama Abuoyada.

Nearly all of the nearly 200 accounts seized belonged to three Gaza-based foreign exchange Palestinian firms: Al Mutahadun, Dubai Company and Al Wefaq Co.

These were accused of aiding terrorist groups, with Al Mutahadun declared a terrorist entity by former defense minister Benny Gantz after they were accused of transferring money for Hamas.

Hamas denies any connection with these firms, according to spokesperson Hazem Qassem, who said Israel was claiming foul play to “justify its economic war against Gaza and its people.”

Hamas said last week that it would stop fundraising using Bitcoin, citing concern for the safety of its donors.