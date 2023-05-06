Israeli forces kill two Palestinian terrorists in West Bank raid

The terrorists were targeted after carrying out a shooting attack in Aveni Hafatz earlier this week

The Israeli army on Saturday morning killed two Palestinian terrorists in Tulkarem, in the West Bank. The two terrorists killed had carried out an attack this week. Another Palestinian was injured in the Israeli operation.

Samer A-Shafei and Hamza Hariush, the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack on Tuesday in Aveni Hafatz in the West Bank, were killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces.

During their attack on Tuesday, the terrorists shot at three vehicles driving through the Maya intersection, wounding one Israeli citizen.

Earlier this morning, clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters in the village of Noor Shams near Tulkarem.