Hamas vows to ‘avenge’ killing of Arab-Israeli in roadside brawl
Motive behind deadly shooting of an 19-year-old Arab is unclear, police says
A video circulated on Israeli social media on Saturday, appearing to show a scuffle between two men in the middle of the road that ended with one of them shooting the other.
Authorities said a 19-year-old Arab Israeli was critically wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital in Afula, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was later named as Diar Umari.
Israeli police arrested a 32-year-old resident of northern Israel in connection with the incident.
Police said they were investigating the motive behind the incident, which took place amid a crimewave gripping Israel’s Arab communities.
Arab-Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi tweeted the video of the incident, linking it to the allegedly incendiary rhetoric by Israel's Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Meanwhile Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group ruling over the Gaza Strip, made a statement pledging to "avenge" the young man's death and blaming it on "the occupation regime."