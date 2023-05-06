Motive behind deadly shooting of an 19-year-old Arab is unclear, police says

A video circulated on Israeli social media on Saturday, appearing to show a scuffle between two men in the middle of the road that ended with one of them shooting the other.

Authorities said a 19-year-old Arab Israeli was critically wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital in Afula, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later named as Diar Umari.

Israeli police arrested a 32-year-old resident of northern Israel in connection with the incident.

Police said they were investigating the motive behind the incident, which took place amid a crimewave gripping Israel’s Arab communities.

Arab-Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi tweeted the video of the incident, linking it to the allegedly incendiary rhetoric by Israel's Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654892382179999748 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group ruling over the Gaza Strip, made a statement pledging to "avenge" the young man's death and blaming it on "the occupation regime."