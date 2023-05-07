Israeli PM Netanyahu: 'We have arrested more than 100 terrorists this year'

'Ninety percent of the victims on the Palestinian side are terrorists,' the prime minister said

At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a point of thanking and congratulating the security forces who killed the terrorists responsible for the attack in Avnei Hefetz yesterday.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have apprehended more than 110 terrorists - this is a record number. These arrests required complex operations in the heart of Arab cities, with minimal damage to our forces and those not involved," said Netanyahu.

"Ninety percent of the victims on the Palestinian side are terrorists. I want to emphasize to the members of the government that this is an unparalleled success story internationally. I doubt that any other army and security forces would be able to achieve such a result on battlefields full of civilians. But our forces do, and they deserve our respect for that," he continued.

"Israel's long arm will reach out to anyone who tries to harm our citizens."

On the economic front, the prime minister announced that a two-year budget in the Knesset would soon be passed. "We began with a free education program for children from 0 to 3 years old, with a budget of five billion shekels. Our program will bring quality education to preschoolers, which does not exist today. It will help families financially and, of course, allow spouses to work," said Netanyahu.

Kobi Gideon / GPO The Israeli government's weekly cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel.

"This is a significant change. It means that in the State of Israel, education will be free from age 0 to 18. This brings us in line with the most advanced countries in the world," he said.

Netanyahu also spoke of the fight against the cost of living and announced new measures as part of the "One Soul" reform, for disabled people in the Israeli army and security forces.