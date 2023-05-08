Israel busts terror cell behind West Bank bomb plot

The Shin Bet says the attempted attack reveals a widespread PFLP network in the West Bank, as well as the presence of its leadership in Gaza and Lebanon

Israel’s Shin Bet on Monday said they arrested members of a Palestinian terror cell accused of an attempted bombing in March and of planning further attacks.

According to the internal security agency, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine cell was behind the bomb plot on March 9, when a makeshift explosive was planted on a bus in the West Bank’s Beitar Illit Jewish community.

The bomb didn’t explode due to a malfunction, and there were no casualties. Yet, the area went into lockdown for several hours as Israeli forces searched for those responsible. Soon after, Israel’s army arrested a Palestinian accused of planting the explosive, along with four others.

The Shin Bet named the six detained suspects as Wassim Ayuna, Ahmed Abu Naima, Mazen Abdallah, Muhammad al-Barak, Rami al-Ahmar, and Nur Mahmoud – who also planned on carrying out additional attacks in the West Bank.

In its investigation, the Shin Bet revealed that each suspect was involved in the plot, from planning to the division of duties, recruitment of the one who planted the bomb, finding a hideout, making the explosive, and buying a getaway car.

They are to be charged with attempted murder, manufacturing explosives, membership in an illegal association, and other security offenses.

An Israeli woman was also detained for aiding the suspect who planted the bomb. She was unaware of the terrorist’s intentions, the Shin Bet noted, but has been indicted for her actions.

The Shin Bet said the attempted attack revealed a widespread PFLP network in the West Bank, and that its investigation displayed the involvement of the Front’s leadership in Gaza and Lebanon, which allegedly directed the cell to carry out the bombing.