LIVEBLOG: Israeli army launches operation 'Shield and Arrow' - response to earlier rockets
Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders and weapon manufacturing facilities were taken out, the IDF instructed nearby residents to seek shelter
The Israeli military struck Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leaders and weapon manufacturing facilities in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces declared the start of operation "Shield and Arrow" in response to months of attacks from the PIJ.
Military compounds housing weapons and ten weapon manufacturing sites, belonging to the PIJ, were targeted. Lieutenant colonel Richard Hecht, international spokesman for the IDF, emphasized that "the operation is not against Hamas," and attributed the operation as a response to the rocket attacks from the PIJ in the past months.
Israel's Foreign Ministry has opened a Twitter thread with details of the terrorists that were killed, and why they were targeted.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry: We condemn the Israeli escalation in the occupied territories. We Reject the Israeli aggressions that fuel the situation in a way that could get out of control in the occupied Palestinian territories and undermine the truce effort.
Nablus operation ending
Death toll rises in Gaza
Palestinian Health Ministry reports 13 killed in Gaza from overnight strikes, including three Islamic Jihad commanders, four women and four children. Initial reports suggested a number of the women killed were the wives of the commanders who were targeted.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad threatens retaliation
Islamic Jihad threatens to respond to the killings of three of its senior commanders an in overnight Israeli airstrike.
"We consider Israel responsible for this terrorist massacre that crossed borders and was a violation of the ceasefire - the Palestinian response to the aggressive Israeli massacre will not be late in coming."
Israeli home front command has warned citizens to expect rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in the coming hours.
Israel prepares aerial defense system
Iron Dome batteries have been deployed in the Israel-Gaza border area
Funeral in Gaza scheduled
Sources in Gaza say the funeral for the 3 senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders will take place at 10am local time.
Learn more about the 3 commanders assassinated overnight in an IDF strike
Gazan schools closed
School and university classes throughout the Gaza Strip will be suspended until further notice, Hamas' Information Office stated. Bank and government workers will also not attend work today while the fallout from Israel's Operation "Shield and Arrow" continues.
Initial wave of over 100 rockets expected
The Home Front Command requested that residents living within 40km of Gaza seek shelter and not attend school. Public bomb shelters were opened as far north as Ashdod. The IDF also fully deployed air defense systems in the area.
An initial wave of over 100 rockets is expected by Israeli military planners to be fired from Gaza, likely using weapons of various ranges.
IDF pleased with initial success in Gaza
"At this stage we have achieved what we set for ourselves as a goal," stated IDF Spokesman, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, "and we have hit the one who has led the terrorism in the last months."
"Those who continuously work to harm Israel's security," Hagari said, "will not be immune," and concluded, "we will continue with the assessments as long as necessary, until there is peace in the south."
Nablus operation
Simultaneously to Operation "Shield and Arrow" against Gaza, the Israeli military is operating in the West Bank city of Nablus.
IDF operation planned in advance
The Israeli military originally planned to conduct Operation "Shield and Arrow" several days ago - following an exchange of artillery and airstrikes between Israel and Gaza last week.
However poor weather delayed Israel launching its air strikes until today.
Preparations for conflict
Following the killing of three senior Islamic Jihad commanders overnight, preparations are being made in Israel for a large-scale response from Gaza.
If Hamas takes part in any aggressive retaliation, Israel will strike the organization hard, senior Israeli officials told i24NEWS.
It's likely that rockets will be fired from the Gaza Strip in the coming hours, and not just at the communities close to the Palestinian enclave, i24NEWS' Jonathan Regev says. Urban centers as far north as Ashdod are also preparing themselves for the possibility of rocket fire.
