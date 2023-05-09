Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders and weapon manufacturing facilities were taken out, the IDF instructed nearby residents to seek shelter

The Israeli military struck Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leaders and weapon manufacturing facilities in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces declared the start of operation "Shield and Arrow" in response to months of attacks from the PIJ.

Military compounds housing weapons and ten weapon manufacturing sites, belonging to the PIJ, were targeted. Lieutenant colonel Richard Hecht, international spokesman for the IDF, emphasized that "the operation is not against Hamas," and attributed the operation as a response to the rocket attacks from the PIJ in the past months.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has opened a Twitter thread with details of the terrorists that were killed, and why they were targeted.