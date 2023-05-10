Two Palestinians killed in overnight clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin

The two Palestinian killed were shot by Israeli forces after they fired on soldiers from a nearby car

Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Qabatiya, near Jenin in the West Bank on early Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian media reports.

The two Palestinian killed were shot by Israeli forces after they fired on soldiers from a nearby car, where a M-16 and a handgun were later found.

Palestinian reports from the town state that local factions, including the local arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades, took part in the clashes and reportedly threw explosive devices at Israeli forces.

Israeli forces reportedly also raided the West Bank towns of Aqabat Jaber, Beita, Tulkarm, Tubas, Tarqumiya and Osrin overnight. The raids led to the arrest of at least eight additional Palestinians.

The deaths, arrests, and Israeli raids in Palestinian towns follows the heightened tensions after Israel assassinated senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.