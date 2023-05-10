Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government prepare for a response from Gaza after the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders

Israeli army and government officials are on heightened alert amid an expected retaliation from Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip following the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leaders on Tuesday morning.

The strikes on the enclave by Israeli forces is the beginning of the army's operation "Shield and Arrow," which was launched in response to months of attacks from the PIJ.

Military compounds housing weapons and ten weapon manufacturing sites, belonging to the PIJ, were targeted. Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, international spokesman for the IDF, emphasized that "the operation is not against Hamas," and attributed the operation as a response to the rocket attacks from the PIJ in the past months.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has opened a Twitter thread with details of the terrorists that were killed, and why they were targeted.