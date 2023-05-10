Rocket fire breaks tense standoff between Israeli Defense Forces and Gazan terrorists groups

After more than 24 hours of waiting, the tension around the Gaza Strip cracked with Palestinian Islamic Jihad launching over 60 rockets. Alert sirens sounded multiple times in communities around the Gaza Strip, and as far north as Tel Aviv.

Israelis had been waiting nervously for a response from Gazan armed groups following the killing of three terrorist commanders by Israel's air force late Monday night.

Israeli communities around the Gaza strip were alerted by the Home Front Command to stay close to shelters throughout the morning. The initial launches occurred just 20 minutes after an order to enter shelters was rescinded.

Following the launches, clouds of smoke could be seen in the air close to Gaza as Israel's Iron Dome intercepted the rockets.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit A battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Interceptions where made over the Israeli cities of Sderot, Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Ashkelon, Rishon LeZion, as well as other locations. At the time of publication reports were emerging of a rocket strike in the city of Yavne.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) anti-tank and artillery rocket teams were targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the time before the launches. Analysts speculated that PIJ was holding its fire in order to hold Israel hostage in anticipation of launches.

