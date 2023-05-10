Senior official to i24NEWS: Iran directing elements trying to inflame the situation

Senior official says Israel expecting escalation with Gaza to last two to three days

A senior official told i24NEWS that the current expectation in Israel is for two or three days of an escalation in the conflict with Gaza based terror groups, but adds, "There is no indication of where this will develop."

"We see that Hamas is in no hurry to join Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in shooting at Israel. That being said, it is impossible to know whether they will join later."

The official went on to say, "There are elements that are trying to inflame the situation for next week... Iran is the one directing these actions."

Israel is set to mark Jerusalem Day on May 18—a national holiday in which Israel celebrates the "reunification" of Jerusalem, when Israel took control of East Jerusalem during the 1967 war. A Flag March through the city is traditionally held to mark the occasion, and has already drawn threats from Palestinian groups this year.

According to the official, the current evaluation is Israel is that even if Hamas joins in the rocket launches from Gaza, there won't be a repeat of rockets from the north. "In Lebanon they understand that the Israeli response will be very difficult, so they will avoid it."

Israeli security officials said during security assessments at the launch of Operation 'Shield and Arrow' that the country stands ready to confront attacks from multiple fronts, after Israel saw rocket fire by Palestinian militias in Lebanon and Syria during an escalation over the Passover holiday in April.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90 Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes in Gaza City

The official praised the targeted assassination of PIJ commanders which set off the current military operation, saying it is helping to restore Israel's deterrence in Gaza. "The element of surprise was critical, and there is great satisfaction in the political and security echelons with the result. Experience shows that the elimination of senior commanders [in Gaza] usually provide many months of quiet."

Despite the current political tensions between the Israeli government and U.S. administration, the official assured that Israel retains "full American backing." He added that Washington was not informed in advance of the exact date of the operation, due to the immediate nature of the intelligence that led to the assassinations.

"Let it be clear to the whole world: Israel retains the right to defend itself," he concluded.

