Israeli army evacuates thousands of residents near Gaza border

Nearly 300 rockets were fired into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip

The Israeli Defense Ministry began to evacuate thousands of residents from communities near the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening. Buses were chartered to transport Israelis from the south of the country to areas further from the rocket fire, which has been incessant since midday Wednesday.

Temporarily evacuated residents are being transported to hotels, hostels and guesthouses across Israel, where they will have the option of staying for several days, depending on developments in this new security escalation.

“The program is run by the local authorities and allows every resident of the Gaza border localities to enjoy respite with state assistance in guesthouses, specified in advance by the authorities,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. Many other residents of the Gaza border region have spontaneously moved away from the area, to other parts of the country.

Continuous rocket fire

Nearly 300 rockets were fired from Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) into southern and central Israel on Wednesday, including more than 100 projectiles in a two hour period. Residents were ordered to stay near shelters, while the rocket warning sirens sounded continuously, mainly in the south of the country. PIJ threatened to target the Jewish state relentlessly, claiming that its launches today are only the beginning of several days of attacks.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepted dozens of rockets over the south of the country but also over the center where alarms sounded at the start of the afternoon. The Israeli military carried out targeted killings on Tuesday that marked the start of Operation "Shield and Arrow," in response to the approximately 100 rockets that were fired from Palestinian territory into Israel last week. Military compounds housing weapons and ten missile manufacturing sites belonging to PIJ were also targeted.

Israeli officials have pointed the finger of blame for the escalation at Iran.