LIVEBLOG / Israel Under Fire: Rocket alert sirens sound in southern Israel
Over 500 rockets have been launched from Gaza towards Israeli territory since the beginning of rocket fire yesterday afternoon
Israeli forces marked the beginning of operation "Shield and Arrow," in response to months of attacks from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), with the assassination of PIJ leaders on Tuesday morning.
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, international spokesman for the IDF, emphasized that "the operation is not against Hamas," but the terrorist organization that runs Gaza is walking a thin line of neutrality in the latest flare-up.
Following Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, the PIJ began rocket launches towards Israel in the afternoon.
Over 500 rockets have been launched from Gaza towards Israeli territory since the beginning of rocket fire yesterday afternoon. No Israeli casualties have been reported.
IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari:
From the failed rocket launches in Gaza, 4 Palestinian civilians were killed:
10-year-old girl
Two 16 year old boys
A 50-year-old man
Latest numbers:
507 launches (rockets and mortars)
368 crossed into Israeli territory
110 failed launches (1 in 5 fell in Gaza)
154 interceptions
147 targets struck (by Israel in Gaza)
🛑 Rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli communities near Gaza border 🛑
Kissufim update
Six mortars were launched at Kissufim in the last barrage, 2 were intercepted by Iron Dome while the rest landed in open areas.
U.S. official speaks on current escalation
White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken with Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, emphasizing the need to deescalate tensions in Gaza.
Statement from Palestinian Islamic Jihad
PIJ: “The Israeli assassinations will not go unnoticed, and all options are on the table of the resistance.”
Silence broken
The red alert and sirens sounding in Kissufim were the first confirmed rocket launch from Gaza in over 8 hours.
Over 500 rockets fired over the past 24 hours
Israel conducts assassination overnight in Gaza
The IDF said early Thursday morning that overnight air strikes killed Ali Ghali, the commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket force.
The Al-Quds Brigades say he was a member of the military council and the head of the rocket unit.