Israeli forces marked the beginning of operation "Shield and Arrow," in response to months of attacks from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), with the assassination of PIJ leaders on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, international spokesman for the IDF, emphasized that "the operation is not against Hamas," but the terrorist organization that runs Gaza is walking a thin line of neutrality in the latest flare-up.

Following Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, the PIJ began rocket launches towards Israel in the afternoon.

Over 500 rockets have been launched from Gaza towards Israeli territory since the beginning of rocket fire yesterday afternoon. No Israeli casualties have been reported.

