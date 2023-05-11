Ahmad Abu Daqa 'took a significant part in commanding and carrying out the rocket barrages towards Israel' over the past day

Israel confirmed that its forces killed a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Thursday morning in airstrikes on Gaza, amid the ongoing latest conflict of back-and-forth rocket fire.

Ahmad Abu Daqa was the deputy commander of the Islamic Jihad's rocket force and "took a significant part in commanding and carrying out the rocket barrages towards Israel” over the past day. After Palestinian reports indicated Abu Daqa's death, the IDF confirmed his killing in a joint operation with Israel's internal security service the Shin Bet in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis.

His death followed the killing of Ali Ghali, another commander of the Islamic Jihad's rocket force.

Head of the IDF Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, vowed to keep targeting senior Islamic Jihad commanders, but noted that Israel waited two days to kill Abu Daqa because he was using human shields.

“The important idea is to reach those people who make use of human shields to protect themselves from us, and conduct fighting from urban areas,” Toledano said.

The IDF said since the beginning of its Operation "Shield and Arrow" on Gaza, Palestinian terrorists have launched 547 rockets and mortars at Israel. At least 394 of those projectiles penetrated Israeli territory, while 124 fell short in the Palestinian enclave.

Of those 394 that crossed Israel's border, the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted 175 rockets – marking a 95 percent interception rate of projectiles heading for populated areas, while a handful landed in urban areas, causing damage.

The IDF also noted that it has carried out strikes against 166 sites belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.