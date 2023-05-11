At least 4 others wounded when a rocket fired from Gaza hit a residential building in the central city of Rehovot * Additional person wounded in attack in south

An Israeli was killed and four others wounded when a rocket from Gaza hit a residential building in the central Israeli city of Rehovot.

Video shared on social media immediately after the attack showed the inside of the building with extensive damage, including holes in the ceiling and floor.

A source in Islamic Jihad told i24NEWS that the rocket that hit the central Israeli city of Rehovot was Iranian-made. One person was killed in the explosion, police said.

The same source also said that the rocket intercepted the day before by Israel's David's Sling air defense system was the same model as the Iranian rocket.

Medics provided treatment to five individuals, evacuating them to Kaplan Medical Center. Four patients were in moderate condition including a 74-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, and 2 women aged around 70, a Magen David Adom spokesperson said.

The rocket impact came as part of a large barrage fired from the Palestinian enclave that targeted towns further north than the day's earlier attacks. Communities closer to Gaza have been attacked multiple times throughout the day, the third day of violence which has seen nearly 600 rockets fired at Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656686047894335495 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Elsewhere a foreign agricultural worker was wounded by shrapnel to the body while in an open area, and was evacuated for treatment. Medics said that the 30-year-old man was conscious and receiving treatment at Soroka Medical Center.

The Israel Defense Forces have conducted airstrikes in Gaza during Operation "Shield and Arrow" killing a number of Palestinian commanders.

For updates as the events unfold see i24NEWS' LIVEBLOG.