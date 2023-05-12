LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes PIJ outposts after 866 rockets launched at Israel from Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces carried out overnight air raids against targets in the Gaza Strip as Egypt resumes ceasefire talks efforts

Israel has launched operation "Shield and Arrow" on Tuesday in response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group. The Israeli military carried out targeted assassinations of senior leaders of the PIJ and struck its infrastructure across the Gaza Strip.

The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel. Following a deadly rocket hit in the central city of Rehovot on Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the campaign will continue as long as it takes."

Read yesterday's blog for more coverage of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza.