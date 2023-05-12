LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes PIJ outposts after 866 rockets launched at Israel from Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces carried out overnight air raids against targets in the Gaza Strip as Egypt resumes ceasefire talks efforts
Israel has launched operation "Shield and Arrow" on Tuesday in response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group. The Israeli military carried out targeted assassinations of senior leaders of the PIJ and struck its infrastructure across the Gaza Strip.
The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel. Following a deadly rocket hit in the central city of Rehovot on Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the campaign will continue as long as it takes."
Over 20 people wounded in recent days - Magen David Adom emergency service
Since the beginning of the operation "Shield and Arrow", MDA teams have treated 57 people in Israel who suffered from wounds and anxiety. Among them 22 people who received "bodily injuries", including one killed from a direct hit in Rehovot, and five people wounded by shrapnel and broken glass.
Another three were in a moderate condition and two in a light condition. Another 16 wounded were wounded on their way to a protected area during rocket alerts, all in a minor condition.
In addition 35 anxiety victims were treated by MDA teams and some of them even needed to be evacuated for further treatment at the hospital. The MDA calls on the public to donate blood to help treat the wounded.
Report: Ceasefire talks resume under Egyptian pressure
Sources told the Saudi Al-Hadth network that the ceasefire talks resumed on Thursday night following Egyptian pressure. According to the report, the Islamic Jihad agreed in principle on the cessation of rocket launches in exchange for Israel stopping its attacks.
It was also reported that Egypt insists on including a condition that Israel undertakes to stop the assassinations, while Jerusalem pushes with another condition of dismantling rocket launchers.
IDF: Building in Rehovot hit due to technical problem of Iron Dome
The Israeli military says the residential building in Israel's central city of Rehovot was hit on Thursday due to a technical issue of the air defense system. One person was killed and several wounded in the attack.
Israeli military targets PIJ outposts, rocket launchers overnight
"During the night, the IDF attacked military outposts and rocket launchers of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip," the military spokesperson's statement says.
Israeli military hits 215 targets in Gaza as part of operation 'Shield and Arrow'
A total of 866 rockets were fired at Israel with 672 of them reaching into the country's territory. The Iron Dome intercepted 260 rockets. One in five rockets fell in Gaza with 163 failed launches detected.