LIVEBLOG: Latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues into fifth day, despite cease-fire talks

Overnight, Islamic Jihad sent rockets into southern Israel, IDF struck launch pads and command centers in Gaza, and cease-fire talks carry on in Egypt

Israel launched operation "Shield and Arrow" on Tuesday, as a response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group in the weeks and months prior.

The Israeli military first carried out targeted assassinations of PIJ senior leaders, and continued to strike critical and offensive infrastructure across the Gaza Strip. The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel.

The Islamic Jihad hit the home of an 80-year-old woman, resulting in her death. In response to almost 1,000 rockets directed at civilian locations, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the campaign will continue as long as it takes."

Read yesterday's blog for more coverage of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza.