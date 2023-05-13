LIVEBLOG: Latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues into fifth day, despite cease-fire talks
Overnight, Islamic Jihad sent rockets into southern Israel, IDF struck launch pads and command centers in Gaza, and cease-fire talks carry on in Egypt
Israel launched operation "Shield and Arrow" on Tuesday, as a response to ongoing attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group in the weeks and months prior.
The Israeli military first carried out targeted assassinations of PIJ senior leaders, and continued to strike critical and offensive infrastructure across the Gaza Strip. The terrorists responded by firing barrages of rockets at Israel.
The Islamic Jihad hit the home of an 80-year-old woman, resulting in her death. In response to almost 1,000 rockets directed at civilian locations, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the campaign will continue as long as it takes."
🛑 Rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli communities near Gaza border 🛑
IDF aircraft struck an operational command center, used for the planning and command of terrorist activity, in the Gaza Strip. The outpost was run by Muhammad Abu al-Ata, a senior operative in the rocket unit of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.
Abu al-Ata reportedly would abandon his post and hideout among civilians in the Shifa Hospital, while continuing to operate terrorist activities against Israel. His brother, Baha Abu al-Ata, commanded the unit before being killed in 2019.
Another operational command center belonging to the PIJ terrorist organization was struck in the Gaza Strip. The outpost belonged to Khaled Azzam, another senior operative of the rocket system in the terror group. In addition, seven concealed rocket and mortar shell launchers were destroyed.
