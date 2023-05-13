Palestinian man killed by Gaza rocket in southern Israel

The Gaza resident and father of six was alongside his brother, who was seriously wounded, as well as a Bedouin-Israeli who was moderately wounded

A Palestinian man was killed by a rocket fired from Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad at southern Israel in the midst of the latest escalation between the IDF and terror factions in the enclave.

Click here to follow the Liveblog for the latest updates.

Abdullah Abu Jaba was alongside his brother - who was seriously wounded - and a Bedouin-Israeli, moderately wounded, when the rocket fell in the southern Israeli community of Shokeda. He died at the hospital with wounds from rocket shrapnel.

The Gaza resident and father of six had acquired, along with his brother, a permit to work in Israel. His brother was undergoing surgery at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Jaba's death was the second in Israel due to rocket fire from Gaza since hostilities broke out on Tuesday morning. The fighting has claimed at least 33 Palestinian lives in Gaza.

Over 1,200 rockets have been launched so far at Israel, the IDF said, who have struck more than 250 Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza as part of Operation "Shield and Arrow," now in its fifth day.

Hours later, an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire was reportedly agreed upon.