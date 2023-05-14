The Home Front Command announced that restrictions for residents living within 25 miles of Gaza would lift on Sunday at noon

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on Saturday evening appears to hold, ending five days of intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza.

Israel has seen a quiet night with the last rockets from Gaza fired late Saturday shortly after the two sides announced the 10 p.m. ceasefire coming into effect. The Israeli military responded with retaliatory airstrikes, which did not prompt further reaction from the PIJ terrorists.

The truce put an end to five days of conflict with over 1,200 rockets launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, there were 32 casualties on the Israeli side, including an 80-year-old woman who died from a rocket hitting a residential building in the central town of Rehovot.

Another 45 people suffered from anxiety. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 33 people died in Gaza during the operation.

The Home Front Command announced that restrictions for residents living within 25 miles of Gaza would lift on Sunday at noon with roads near the area reopening at 6 a.m. All restrictions for other areas of Israel are also lifted early Sunday.