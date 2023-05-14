Gaza's Islamic Jihad fired nearly 1,300 rockets, some 1,000 actually entered Israeli territory, of which 95 percent were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome

Israel’s army (IDF) spokesperson released a summary on Sunday of Operation “Shield and Arrow” against Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which lasted five days and during which six high-ranking members of the terror group were assassinated and over 400 military positions were dismantled.

The IDF highlighted five key achievements: The first was eliminating the top echelon of the PIJ with the death of six military commanders. Next, the destruction of many rocket launch sites and control headquarters, hindering the PIJ's ability to fire again, as well as their means of producing more weaponry. The IDF concluded that PIJ counterattacks were successfully thwarted.

In numbers, the combined army forces were able to destroy eight outposts, 12 weapon manufacturing facilities, 19 control centers and headquarters, 63 mortar sites, and 122 rocket launch sites. Additionally, PIJ squad positions were thwarted and 21 combatants were killed.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) locations, within Gaza, that were destroyed in Operation "Shield and Arrow" between the PIJ and Israel.

The PIJ terror group fired nearly 1,300 rockets, including around 1,000 that actually entered Israeli territory, of which 95 percent were intercepted, and 290 were failed launches that landed within the Gaza Strip. In total, the conflict left two dead in Israel, including an elderly woman and a Palestinian worker.

A ceasefire was reached on Saturday night and despite launches a few minutes after it came into effect, was respected throughout Sunday. Israel's National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi worked on the truce that was mediated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, whom Hanegbi personally thanked for his assistance.

"Well done! The operation was perfectly executed," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the truce was reached. "We changed the equation with this operation.”