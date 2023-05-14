Israeli security source says Israel targeting Hamas positions in retaliatory strikes on Gaza

Rocket alert sirens sounded in Ashkelon and in Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Sunday, despite a ceasefire reached the day prior with the enclave's Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

A spokesperson for Israel's army (IDF) said there was one launch detected from the Gaza Strip into Israel, but it fell in an open area. There was no Iron Dome interception, and according to security sources, the rocket exploded before touching the ground.

A Gaza source was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying the rocket launch was the result of a "technical deficit" and the "resistance confirms its commitment to the ceasefire."

But an Israeli security source said Israel has already begun targeting Hamas positions in retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior IDF officer spoke with i24NEWS about the possibility of an attack from Gaza's ruling terror faction Hamas: "The more you talk about it, the greater the [likelihood of the] event becomes, without limiting the capacity of our enemies."

The ceasefire was reached on Saturday night between the PIJ and Israel, though there were rocket launches a few minutes after it came into effect. But until now, it had been respected.

Israeli security forces were proud of their achievements of being able to eliminate the top echelon of the PIJ with the death of six military commanders during the five-day Operation "Shield and Arrow," as well as the destruction of many rocket launch sites and control headquarters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was optimistic after the truce was reached: "The operation was perfectly executed."

But Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was less optimistic, saying a major ground operation in Gaza is inevitable, although the latest operation did send a message to all actors in the region.