Palestinian killed in clashes during Israeli raid in West Bank - report

A Palestinian was killed in clashes between Israeli forces and rioters in the Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank, Palestinian media reported Monday morning.

According to unverified information, the deceased man's name is Saleh Sabri. The Israeli military (IDF) spokesperson said that the report about the killed Palestinian is under investigation but confirmed there was an exchange of fire during the IDF raid in the Askar camp.

“The IDF force operated early in the morning in the Askar camp in Nablus in order to map before demolishing the house of one of the terrorists who carried out an attack in Huwara. During the operation, fire was opened at the troops,” the spokesperson said.

Raids and clashes were also reported in other parts of the West Bank, but without casualties on either side. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have risen over the past year, with Israeli forces carrying out almost daily raids in the West Bank amid a series of deadly Palestinian terror attacks.

Earlier on Saturday, two armed Palestinians were shot dead in a raid by Israeli troops on the apartment of a terrorist operative in the West Bank city of Nablus. Later in the day, another Palestinian was shot dead as he attempted to stab Border Police officers at a checkpoint in the West Bank.