Israel, Montenegro sign defense exports agreement worth over $20 million

'Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries,' says director of SIBAT Yair Kulas

Israel and Montenegro sealed a government-to-government (GTG) defense exports agreement valued at over $20 million, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The agreement was signed between the defense ministries of the two countries and became the third such deal agreed by the states in recent years. The export deal is aimed at acquiring “Elbit Systems-made weapons including mortar munition systems and training equipment,” the statement said.

“As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply 120mm mortar munition systems that can be mounted on 4x4 armored vehicles as well as the training of soldiers and officers at the Elbit-IMI Academy in Israel. The agreement is valued at approximately 20 million Euros ($21.7 million),” the statement specified.

"This marks the third agreement with our partners in Montenegro since bolstering our defense relations in 2019 and is a great expression of confidence in the Israeli defense industry. Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries. Israeli defense industries are able to provide them with technological solutions of the highest standard," said director of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defense (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas.