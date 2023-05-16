The security forces are surrounding a house in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp and asking the wanted persons to turn themselves in

An exchange of fire between the Israeli military (IDF) and armed Palestinians was reported at the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho, according to Palestinian sources. Reportedly, the security forces are closing in on one particular house and asking the wanted persons to turn themselves in.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) reached a ceasefire on Saturday night, after five days of rocket fire from Gaza and targeted strikes against PIJ sites and operatives. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded that the latest Operation “Shield and Arrow” changed the "equation."

However, ahead of Jerusalem Day on May 18, Arab media reported that Palestinian armed factions threatened Israel with a renewed “powerful campaign,” days after agreeing to the ceasefire, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

The Palestinian factions reportedly informed Egyptian mediators—who brokered the truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad—that they had the ability to start a new campaign against the Jewish state to “prevent the change of reality” at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Sources told Al-Akhbar that the Palestinian factions further warned that a campaign over Jerusalem would be more powerful, on a wider scale, with stronger firepower, and would not be limited to attacks from Gaza. They also emphasized their readiness for any development and clarified that the issue of the flag parade on Jerusalem Day was not included in the recent ceasefire agreement.

Similar warnings were issued in the past by the Gaza-based terror groups, who see the celebration route that goes through the Old City's Muslim Quarter as a provocation. Israel sees it as an expression of Israel's sovereignty over the united capital of Jerusalem.