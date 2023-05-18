Israel makes a first-ever sale of precision weapon system to the Netherlands

The new deal is also one of the largest agreements the Israelis have with a European country

The Israeli and Dutch defense ministries signed the first-ever defense export agreement between the two governments, worth $305 million, on Wednesday. The Israeli company Elbit will supply the Netherlands with PULS artillery rocket systems.

In addition to being a first-ever with the Netherlands, this is one of the largest agreements signed between Israel and a European country in recent years. The five-year contract stipulated that Elbit would supply 20 PULS artillery rocket systems integrated with the COMMIT truck platform, including missiles of various ranges as well as training and support services.

The PULS system is specified to enable the firing of free-flying rockets, precision-guided rockets, and missiles with a range of 12 to 300 km. The launcher is designed as fully adaptable so that it can be mounted on a wide range of wheeled and tracked platforms, significantly reducing maintenance and training costs for existing fleets.

"The defense solutions developed by Israeli industries allow us to strengthen our ties with countries around the world, and improve Israel's position on the international stage," said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant following the signing, "I welcome this important agreement signed with the Dutch Ministry of Defense and I am confident that our cooperation will continue to grow.”

"The acquisition of Elbit Systems' PULS solution will enhance the Royal Netherlands Army's ability to provide effective indirect fire support. It will also ensure interoperability with NATO members who have acquired these systems," said Elbit Systems CEO Betsalel Machlis.