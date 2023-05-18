The 29-year-old suspect is a resident of the Ramallah area

Israel's Border Police under the direction of the Shin Bet domestic security service on Thursday arrested a Hamas terrorist operative suspected of planning an attack.

The Shin Bet and soldiers of the undercover unit of the Border Police in Jerusalem "worked to arrest a Hamas operative from Ramallah who was planning to carry out an attack," the police spokesperson's statement said.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday morning. Based on "accurate intelligence" from the Shin Bet, Israeli soldiers arrested the suspect when he arrived "to receive a military weapon for terrorist attacks."

"The 29-year-old suspect, a resident of the Ramallah area, was transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation," the spokesperson specified.

Hamas has earlier issued threats against the traditional flag march that takes place on Jerusalem Day. Salah al-Bardawil, a senior Hamas official, said in a statement, "The Zionist flag march will not pass, and the response will inevitably come."