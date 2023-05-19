7 Palestinians held in latest WB raid, 8 arrested in overnight riots in Jerusalem

A tense night in the aftermath of the Jerusalem Day march and days after the ceasefire with Gazan terrorists went into effect

Israeli security forces arrested seven Palestinians suspected of terrorist ties early on Friday, the military spokesperson said.

This latest anti-terrorist by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet security agency and border police came hours after the tense Jerusalem Day march, and follows a week-long escalation with Gazan terrorists.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the suspects were arrested in the West Bank locales of Tulkarm, Bal'a, Sanur, Siris, al-Mughayyir and Izriya.

Separately, eight Palestinians were arrested by Israel Police early on Friday following riots and violent incidents across eastern Jerusalem neighborhoods in the aftermath of the so-called "flag march."

Thursday's rally took place days into a ceasefire that ended deadly cross-border fighting with the Islamic Jihad, an iran-backed anti-Semitic terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip.