The incident comes one day after the tense Jerusalem Day march in the Israeli capital

At least two Israelis were lightly wounded after clashes with Palestinians erupted in the Old City of Jerusalem shortly before Friday prayers; several Palestinians were also hurt in the clashes.

Israel Police said objects and stones were hurled at security forces guarding the area, wounding several people, including a police officer. The police deployed crowd control methods to restore order at the flashpoint site.

"Israel Police will keep acting resolutely against violence of any kind, disturbance of the public order, and lawless attempts to bring harm to harm on police officers or civilians," police said.

The clashes were preceded by continuous provocations by Israeli ultra-nationalists aimed at Muslim worshippers. The incident came a day after the tense Jerusalem Day march in the Israeli capital that saw some 50,000 Israelis cross the Muslim and Jewish quarters of the Old City.