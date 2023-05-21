English
West Bank: IDF soldier wounded in car-ramming attack in Huwara

Israeli security forces near the Huwara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus.
Israeli security forces are in pursuit of the assailant, who fled the scene in his vehicle

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Sunday, local media said. The soldier, aged 20, was taken to hospital in stable condition. 

Israeli security forces were reportedly in pursuit of the assailant, who fled in his vehicle. The incident took place near the Palestinian town of Huwara, the site of several attacks earlier this year. 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that “an additional soldier who was nearby fired toward the vehicle, which fled the scene."

The incident comes amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year. 

