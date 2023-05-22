Israel’s DM Gallant says Iran is creating ‘floating terrorist bases’ in maritime Middle East

Gallant also detailed the ways to deal with the Iranian nuclear threat and the Islamic Republic's terror activities in the region

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a security conference on Monday that Iran was turning merchant ships into military vessels in an effort to create “floating terrorist bases in the maritime space of the Middle East.”

At the Herzliya Conference of the Institute for Policy and Strategy in central Israel, Gallant said a new sector of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards involved naval forces arming merchant ships with drones and missile systems.

"This is a worrisome pirate policy, Iran is behaving like a collection of gangs, not like a reformed country,” Gallant told the conference.

“The floating terrorist bases are a direct continuation of the maritime terrorism that Iran controls throughout the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, and is working to expand it to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and even the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.”

"This is a coordinated and planned policy, designed to threaten the shipping and flight routes, both military and civilian, and to create a situation of declaring a permanent threat in the maritime space,” he added.

The defense official also detailed ways to deal with the Iranian nuclear threat as well as the Islamic Republic’s terror activities across the region.

"Only international cooperation and the creation of coalitions against the terrorism spread from Tehran – along with placing a credible military threat in front of every arena – will lead to an optimal confrontation with Iranian terrorism, in the air, at sea, and on land."