Israel's military chief: Developments on Iranian nuclear front could lead to action

Chief of Staff Halevy says, 'we have the ability to hit Iran. We are not indifferent to what Iran is trying to build around us'

The Israeli military's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, spoke about escalating security issues in the region at a conference on Tuesday. In particular, he mentioned the nuclear situation in Iran, and growing challenges from Hezbollah.

During the speech, reports came in of mysterious explosions in Iran, and at the same time, that the IDF dropped leaflets with a warning in Lebanon.

Aharon Haliva, head of the IDF intelligence directorate said “as time goes on from the mistake Hassan Nasrallah made in 2006, he begins to feel he can draw a different line in the equation versus Israel,” and concluded, “Nasrallah is close to making a mistake which could drag the region into a major war.”

“Nasrallah thinks that he knows how we think. He is challenging us in ways that he believes will not lead to an all out war,” said the chief of staff on Tuesday, “Nasrallah is deterred from a major war but he thinks he knows how we think and he is challenging us where he thinks his actions will not lead to a major escalation.”

“We are ready for a war in the north but we have to understand it will be a difficult war for the home front. It will be far more difficult for Hezballah and even more difficult for the State of Lebanon,” added Halevi.

"We have the ability to hit Iran. We are not indifferent to what Iran is trying to build around us, and it is difficult for Iran to be indifferent to the line we are taking," said Halevi.

"Iran has made more progress in enriching uranium than ever before. We are also closely examining the other areas on the way to nuclear capability. Without going into details, there are possible negative developments on the horizon that could prompt action. We have abilities and others have abilities," he continued.

The claim of having the ability to hit Iran, others have abilities, might be in response to a recent publication by the Associated Press, that claimed currently revealed weapons would unlikely be able to penetrate the underground nuclear facilities that Iran built into a mountain.

In April, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant already gave a stark warning, “Iran is getting stronger economically and militarily and this gives it room for action, this is something that should keep sleep from the eyes of the whole world and from the eyes of Israel."