Israeli forces foil planned bombing by Arab-Israeli recruited by Hamas

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency announced on Wednesday they have arrested a 20-year-old Israeli citizen from an Arab town of Umm al-Fahm, who was planning to carry out a bombing attack.

The suspect, who was detained a few weeks ago, was recruited by the Hamas terrorist group. He intended to “carry out a bombing attack using an explosive device” on a bus line in the Hadera area, northern Israel, according to the Shin Bet statement.

“The suspect Muhammad Nadir of Khajna, a 20-year-old Israeli citizen resident of Umm al-Fahm, was arrested in possession of media used to communicate with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. An investigation by the Shin Bet revealed that he was recruited a few months ago into the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, for the purpose of carrying out an explosive attack using an explosive device in the territory of the State of Israel,” the statement said.

The investigation revealed that in light of the “financial and psychological pressures he was under,” the suspect began to approach the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, and later decided that he wanted to carry out Jihad. The suspect collected information about possible locations to carry out an attack “with an emphasis on security sites and crowded places.” He sent this information to Hamas, the investigation found.

“In the end, according to the instructions he received from Hamas, he intended to carry out a deadly attack on bus route 921 in the Hadera area, and he even carried out several actions to carry out the attack before he was arrested,” the Shin Bet said.

On May 9, an indictment was filed against the suspect, accusing him of "serious security offenses." Earlier in January, two Israeli citizens living in an Arab village of Mu'awiya in northern Israel were also arrested after being recruited by Hamas to carry out a bombing attack in Israel.