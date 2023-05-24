The IDF claimed that the rocket exploded in midair after the attempted launch, and unverified footage on social media showed just that

Israeli forces on Wednesday identified a homemade launcher in Kfar Nazlat of the West Bank, with which Palestinians allegedly tried to fire rockets at the Jewish community of Shaked.

The IDF claimed that the rocket exploded in midair after the attempted launch, and unverified footage on social media showed just that.

Israeli forces were currently working to secure the area, and the launcher was transferred to security forces for further inspection. Defense and security agencies were also working to find the owner of the video posted to social media and if there were more similar rockets.

It should be noted that Israel's internal security service Shin Bet earlier warned that a senior operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who was killed during a raid in Gaza, was planning to implement rocket launchers in Jenin. There have also been at least two shooting attacks since December 2022 by PIJ terrorists toward homes in Shaked.