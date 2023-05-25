IDF downs drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon

The unmanned aircraft was monitored through the incident, and the military says it will continue to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty

Israel's military recently identified and downed a drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

It was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident, and security forces said that any further attempt will be thwarted as they continue to prevent violations of Israeli sovereignty.

IDF chief Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday spoke about escalating security issues in the region, in particular, the nuclear situation in Iran as well as growing challenges from the Hezbollah terror movement in Lebanon.

“[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah is deterred from a major war but he thinks he knows how we think and he is challenging us where he thinks his actions will not lead to a major escalation," Halevi said.

“We are ready for a war in the north but we have to understand it will be a difficult war for the home front," the top general warned. "It will be far more difficult for Hezbollah and even more difficult for the State of Lebanon."

Earlier this week, Hezbollah - which is an Iranian proxy in the region - organized a large-scale military training exercise as part of the psychological warfare that the Shiite organization wages against Israel. Hundreds of Hezbollah members were mobilized, as well as a new arsenal acquired from the Syrian civil war consisting of more tanks, cannons, and rocket launchers.