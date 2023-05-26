There are no reports of casualties

A terrorist with a knife was neutralized on Friday near a synagogue as he infiltrated the West Bank settlement of Teneh Omarim, near Mount Hebron.

"A shot while ago, an alert has been activated regarding a terrorist infiltration into Teneh Omarim. The terrorist attempted to stab a civilian and was neutralized," the military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Israeli soldiers are scanning the area.

The terrorist is reportedly in critical condition. He was apprehended at the entrance of the settlement's synagogue, where Shavuot holiday prayers were underway.

The gate seen on the video used to be guarded by soldiers up until six months ago. However, they were removed despite protests from local residents and the gate is now being watched only by cameras.

As the synagogue is located quite far from the gate, which means the terrorist walked from a few minutes around the settlement without being noticed. It is clear that he knew where he was heading as he didn't attempt any attacks before reaching the synagogue.

There are no reports of casualties among local residents or security forces. The Home Front Command issued instructions for residents to immediately go inside, lock the doors and close the windows.

They must must remain indoors until further notice. Vehicles are also prohibited from entering or leaving the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the military reported that they have foiled a bombing attack planned by an Arab-Israeli, who was recruited by Hamas. The 20-year-old terrorist intended to attack a bus in the Hadera area, northern Israel.