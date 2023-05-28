The powerful missile-equipped corvette-class has a mission to ensure the safety of maritime routes and protect Israeli gas platforms

The new flagships of the Israeli navy, three Saar 6s, have reportedly been operational since April. Israeli defense contractor Rafael also successfully tested a modified version of the Iron Dome system that is installed on the warship.

Weighing in at over 2,000 tons with a length of 295 feet and incomparable firepower, the corvette-class warships ordered in 2015 from the German company Thyssenkrupp are equipped with sensors, on-board electronic warfare systems, and Barak 1 and Barak 8 missiles capable of shooting down planes, helicopters, drones and missiles up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) away and up to 10 miles above sea level.

The powerful warships have the stated mission ensuring the safety of maritime routes and protecting Israeli gas platforms that Hezbollah and Iran could target, in their series of terror attacks that aim to destabilize the Jewish state.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed that Iran's Revolutionary Guards were speeding up the conversion of Iranian merchant ships into warships, turning them into "floating terrorist bases" for operations across the Middle East.

"Only international cooperation and the creation of coalitions against the terrorism spread from Tehran—along with placing a credible military threat in front of every arena—will lead to an optimal confrontation of Iranian terrorism, in the air, at sea, and on land,” said Gallant.

It was also revealed that Iran was planning attacks against Israeli submarines using torpedo-armed drones. In April, an Iranian Karrar combat drone was spotted equipped with what looked like an American Mark 46 aerial torpedo.