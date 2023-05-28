Family home damaged by Palestinian gunfire in northern Israeli community

There were no casualties in the incident, however photos of the damage circulated on social media show a bullet hole in the living room sofa

A family home in the northern Israeli community of Gan Ner was damaged by Palestinian gunfire from the West Bank, the Israeli military said.

Gan Ner, part of the Gilboa Regional Council, is located about a mile away from a checkpoint to the West Bank; it appears that the home was hit from a long distance.

Sources told i24NEWS the attack unfolded around 6PM Israeli time.