The previously land-locked missile interception system was developed for naval use to counter growing threats in the maritime arena

The naval version of the Iron Dome system successfully completed a series of multi-system and multi-tier tests, and is fully ready to be installed on the Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6 “Magen” corvettes, according to Israel's Defense Ministry.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization, under the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s DDR&D, along with the Israeli Navy and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, adapted the land-based missile interception system for naval use, and called it “C-Dome.”

“The C-Dome system constitutes a significant leap forward in our defense capabilities, and ensures the Israeli defense establishment’s superiority and operational capabilities in the face of growing threats in the maritime arena,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The C-dome can intercept threats fired from a ship deep at the sea, detecting it while in mid-air and destroying it long before it can pose any danger to the ships. The various threats can include unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets and cruise missiles. Gallant added that the naval adaptation of the Iron Dome is part of building an advanced multi-tier defense system.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office The Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.

While the biggest threats posed by rockets is when they are launched at populated areas, they are not only restricted to land use. Israeli navy ships, commercial ships and off-shore oil rigs are tempting targets for Hamas or Hezbollah, and the latest test of the naval Iron Dome is meant to deal with this challenge.

It's not a purely hypothetical situation. During the Second Lebanon War in 2006, when the land-based Iron Dome was still in development, an Israeli navy ship was hit by a Hezbollah rocket, killing four naval troops.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office A live test operation of the 'Naval Iron Dome' aboard the Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.

A multi-tier air and missile defense array was tested, based on a four tier defense system, which includes the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3, each of which are designed to intercept missiles of increasing ranges.

The combined technologies are able to enhance the air and missile defense array's operational effectiveness at sea and on land, and was heralded as a significant milestone in preparedness for future threats and improve system performance in the face of existing threats.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office Operation of the 'Naval Iron Dome' aboard the Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.

"The security establishment is constantly working to improve the Iron Dome system, on land and at sea, to increase its effectiveness," said Moshe Pat-El, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization.

The Iron Dome has proved itself on land, and with Defense Minister Gallant warning that Iran is developing "floating terrorist bases," it may be only a matter of time until it is put to the test protecting vital interests at sea.