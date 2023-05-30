Israeli forces map the house of terrorists, and two separate operation, arrest five wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria

Israeli security forces mapped the houses of terrorists that killed the Dees on April 7, and Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch on October 11. In two separate operations, five wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.

Israeli security forces mapped the house of a terrorist who carried out a brutal point-blank shooting of the Dee family that killed Maya, Rina and Leah Lucy, in Hamra on April 7. The mapping will be used as preparation for the house’s demolition.

Carried out at dawn on Tuesday morning, in the former Askar refugee camp, within the city of Nablus. During the operation, Palestinians threw stones and explosives at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal tactics.

The house of a terrorist who led an attack in Samaria, on October 11, in which Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed, was also mapped for demolition. During the operation, terrorists threw stones and explosives at the soldiers, who retaliated by taking steps to disperse the demonstrators.

Finally, a counter-terrorism operation was carried out throughout Judea and Samaria, two wanted persons were arrested. The security forces were met with heavy fire and explosives, and one IDF soldier was moderately wounded. He was taken to hospital and his family was informed. A parallel operation in the villages of Silwad and Abu Dis saw three suspects arrested.

The Dee family’s tragic story didn’t end at Hamra. Christiane Amanpour described the brutal terrorist attack, in which three innocent women were shot at point blank range, as a “shootout” that usually refers to a mutual act. Amanpour later offered a short apology on CNN and wrote a letter to the family’s father.